Dry Tuesday before Humidity Increases Late This Week

CENTRAL TEXAS — The quiet pattern will continue on this Tuesday with highs getting into the low 90s late this afternoon. We'll have east winds around which will keep things rather dry. Feel-like temperatures could still reach the low to mid 90s.

The nice, dry weather won't stick around unfortunately. High pressure will slowly slide east of the Lone Star State. That will open up the Gulf of Mexico bringing back some of that humidity. This will eventually lead to some small rain chances Friday and Saturday, but many if not all of us miss out.

Next week, heat will build, and we could see highs getting back into the mid to upper 90s. With the humidity, it could feel closer to the triple digits. Enjoy this nice break while we have it!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather