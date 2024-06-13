Dry stretch starts Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs Thursday will reach the low to mid 90s with feel-like temperatures peaking in the triple digits. Expect that typical heat to continue into Father's Day weekend.

We saw quite a healthy dose of rain in parts of Central Texas Wednesday, including flooding in Bell and Milam counties. Thankfully, we will start a dry stretch of days today which will carry us all the way into Father's Day weekend. Expect highs to slowly inch up from the low 90s today into the mid 90s this weekend. Thanks to recent rains, humidity will remain high, pushing feel-like temperatures above 100 at times in the afternoon. Those sensitive to heat should take breaks, and we should all stay hydrated.

In the tropics, there are signs a tropical system will form off the Yucatan Peninsula in the Bay of Campeche. The majority of models take this possible system into Mexico, but the flow around it will send a slug of tropical moisture into the Lone Star State starting next week. Expect this to bring back a daily chance of isolated to scattered downpours next week, with the best chance arriving during the middle of the week. While the heaviest rains will fall along the coast, any downpours that form could be heavy rain producers. We will keep a close eye on this potential in our forecasts this weekend.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather