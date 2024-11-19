Dry cold front arrives tonight with breezy winds

ENTER DATELINE — We saw a beautiful day Tuesday, but a cold front will bring some fall weather Wednesday through Friday. The front should arrive tonight with breezy north winds of 10-20mph. This will last into the day Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. It will be quite chilly Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday nights as lows fall into the 30s. We will have to watch Thursday morning as temperatures are forecast to just be a couple of degrees above freezing. Our average first freeze is November 21st (Thursday). Otherwise highs will feel nice with plenty of sunshine Thursday and Friday. Temperatures are going to be around 70° Thursday and back in the upper 60s Friday.

A big warm up is expected this weekend into early next week. Saturday looks warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds will really send things up Sunday and Monday afternoons. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s both afternoons.

Our next cold front is slated to arrive by the middle of next week. The are some timing and strength issues, but that is to be expected at this time-frame. At the very least, it looks like it will be cooling off quite a bit by Thanksgiving Day going into that weekend. Stay tuned!