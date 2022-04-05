Dry & unseasonably warm Tuesday in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Showers and storms largely missed Central Texas overnight with severe weather to the north. Unfortunately, that will be the last rain chances we will see for the rest of the week which will set us up for dry conditions to work back in. As a dry line works east across Central Texas, winds will shift around to the southwest which brings winds down the terrain heating things up. We'll see highs climbing up into the mid 90s this afternoon, which will threaten the record high of 90°. Some areas out to the west may still climb into the upper 90s.

Tomorrow, a cold front works in which will switch the winds around to the north and bring in cooler air. Unfortunately, that will also bring much drier air into the area which means the high fire danger will stick around. Do not burn anything over the next 3 days with winds and drier air in place.

There are some signs that things could become more unsettled next week with multiple chances at isolated storms. Some stronger storms will be possible, but its too early to tell if severe weather will be an issue. Stay tuned.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather