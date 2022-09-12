Dry and seasonable to start the work week

CENTRAL TEXAS — We are seeing a little taste of Fall in Central Texas as we kick off the work week! Morning lows are starting off in the mid 60s this Monday. This nice weather is thanks to the dry air that worked in behind our weak cold front on Sunday. There won't be a substantial cool-down, but this will lead to a couple of nice mornings and seasonable afternoons to kick off the work week.

By mid-week, the atmospheric flow shifts back to the south bringing in more Gulf moisture. While rain chances look to remain very low this week, by Friday, an isolated storm will be possible. Coverage looks to remain low, so many miss out.

High pressure settles back in next week bringing highs back into the mid 90s with the return of humid mornings. Get outside and enjoy this break while we have it!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather