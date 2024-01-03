Drizzly start to Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Drizzle will be around for the first part of the day, but the afternoon will be dry. Cloudy skies will prevail, with more rain chances on the way for Friday.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Drizzle hangs around for the first half of the day, clouds will remain stubborn.

Turning colder tonight with some patchy fog.

Friday brings next chance of rain.

Quiet weekend before storm chances Monday.

We're waking up this morning to a drizzly cool start across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley. Drizzle should clear out after 9am, but the clouds will remain stubborn, keeping temperatures in the 40s and 50s through the day.

We'll see skies clear a bit overnight allowing temperatures to fall into the 30s. This could also lead to some patchy fog. Clouds will increase during the day Thursday with moisture moving north into our area. This will eventually combine with our next storm system forming into showers later in the day. More showers are expected overnight Thursday into Friday morning with widespread rain moving over the area. All activity should clear out in time for Friday afternoon, but westerly winds could bring in more Cedar pollen, bad news for allergy sufferers.

The weekend looks quiet, with highs in the 50s Saturday and 60s Sunday. Monday will bring our next storm system and it's quite the dynamic one. We will have to watch things closely, as some strong storms will be possible Monday. Right now the best chance for severe weather looks to be over Southeast Texas and into Louisiana, but if this system slows down, we can't rule it out in Central Texas.

Colder air may wrap into the back side of the system as it passes over on Tuesday, potentially bringing snow to North Texas. We should be warm enough to avoid that as the track looks right now, but it will be something to watch. What is certain is that winds will be quite gusty on Tuesday, with northwest winds at 25-35mph, some gusts could reach 40mph. That will blow yet more Cedar pollen into the area bringing more issues for allergy sufferers.

The rest of next week looks quiet, but another storm system could move in to end the week!

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather