Drizzly and wet for Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Wednesday will be a damp day with drizzle, fog, and a few showers continuing through the day. More storms are expected to develop overnight and move through during the morning.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Cloudy and wet day ahead for Wednesday.

More storms on the way overnight into the morning.

Looking dry for the weekend.

Good morning! We're tracking a wet start to your Wednesday thanks to clouds, drizzle, and some fog. Expect that to hang around into the morning with off and on showers possible at times through the day. Highs will climb into the low 60s as Gulf moisture increases. Overnight will bring the best rain chances as storms develop to the west and move east across Central Texas. This may impact your morning commute along I-35. The severe weather threat is low since it will be overnight into the morning, but a few storms may turn strong with gusty winds and small hail along with lightning and heavy rain. All activity should clear out in the afternoon. Once it's all said and done, most areas will see 1-2 inches of rain, with some areas picking up locally heavier amounts.

This is a west-to-east moving system, so we won't see a huge cool-down behind it, with most of the cooler air being felt during the mornings. We'll see dry and sunny weather for the weekend, with temperatures approaching the mid 70s Sunday and Monday!

Next week, there are some signs another cold front will work in, but models are struggling with it, so there will be changes!

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather