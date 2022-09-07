Drier weather expected as we get closer to the weekend

25 WEATHER — We have seen an improvement in drought conditions over the past few weeks, but drier weather is set to move back in for awhile. This will lead to seasonably hot days and mild nights.

A few storms are possible through sunset, but a lot of us will be dry. If a storm moves over your area, it could be strong with gusty winds and some small hail. All this activity will start to die out after sunset. Temperatures will cool through the 80s and into the low 70s tonight.

Thursday and Friday look toasty with highs in the low to mid 90s. Winds will shift more out of the east at 5-15mph. This will bring in some drier air, so it won't feel quite as humid. Highs will still make it into the mid 90s with lows in the upper 60s.

The weekend on into next week look pretty quiet as of now. Highs will generally be in the 90s with lows int he 60s to near 70°. Hopefully this dry spell won't last as long as the one earlier this year!