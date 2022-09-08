Drier to end week in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Today starts a much drier pattern in Central Texas.

The system responsible for our multiple rain chances continues to rotate off to the east, which is sending drier air over our area. While it will still be a little humid due to recent rainfall, you will notice a slight dip in humidity with this drier air. Temperatures will also be a tad cooler, in the low 90s, and rain chances will be much lower. An isolated shower is still possible, but its a very low chance.

We'll stay with this same pattern through the end of the week into the weekend. South winds may warm temperatures a bit by Sunday ahead of another cold front. That one should pass on a dry note, but could bring some cooler air for Monday. Right now we are calling for low 90s, but some models want to bring even cooler air! It won't last though, as mid 90s take over for much of next week and rain chances remain slim!

Have a good Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather