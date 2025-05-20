Drier air around through Wednesday

25 EVENING WEATHER — It feels a little better outside behind a cold front that swept out the humidity, at least for the next 24-36 hours. Tonight looks nice with lows in the upper 50s. We will be around 90° Wednesday afternoon, but the lower humidity levels will help out once again.

Thursday, the humidity returns. This may bring a few scattered showers and storms Thursday afternoon and evening along with hotter highs in the low to mid 90s. Rain chances push north Friday, with sticky highs in the low 90s.

Memorial Day Weekend will likely start off dry, but rain chances should increase as we head toward Memorial Day itself. Saturday looks partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 90s. Sunday, a few isolated storms appear possible by late in the day with highs remaining in the low to mid 90s. Memorial Day Monday is looking wetter at this point. On and off showers and storms are looking more likely with highs cooling down into the mid 80s. We will continue to update the forecast as we get closer!