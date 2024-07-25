Downpours Possible Again Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — The highest chance of rain will be found east of I-35 and into the Brazos Valley today. Any downpours could produce heavy rainfall. Highs should stay in the mid 80s.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Scattered downpours are possible today, with the best chances being found east of I-35 and into the Brazos Valley.

Coverage will not be as high as Tuesday, except in the Brazos Valley

Areas that see the downpours could pick up a quick 1-2 inches of rainfall.

Temperatures will increase next week with highs approaching the triple digits.

After a brief break from widespread showers yesterday, rain chances will pick back up today with scattered downpours possible by the middle of the day. The highest rain chances will be found east of I-35 and into the Brazos Valley. Where these downpours hit, a quick 1-2 inches of rain will be possible. Activity should lessen after sunset. All the rain chances will keep highs in the mid 80s.

More scattered downpours are possible Friday, but rain chances will slowly decrease through the weekend. Highs will approach the low 90s this weekend. Next week, high pressure will move in ending the rain chances and bringing summer-like conditions. Highs could climb back close to 100 by the end of next week.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather