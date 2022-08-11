Diminishing chances for rain

25 WEATHER — For many, today was another day of relief. Not because of any rain, but because the temperatures were a little cooler. Most places have stayed in the 90s, although 100s have been observed in Waco and Bryan/College Station. Only a couple showers popped up today, and tomorrow should play out in a similar manner. We'll be in the low-100s over the weekend with partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will climb to the mid-100s by Tuesday, but the second half of next week will bring about some changes. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be a possibility on Thursday, bringing in some slightly cooler air. A handful of storms could stick around into next weekend as well. That should keep our highs in the 90s. It's hard to say just how much rain we'll get during that period, and it may only make minor changes to the drought, but it is still welcome news.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist