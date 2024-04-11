Despite chilly start, nice Thursday on tap

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid 70s under sunny skies. Northwest winds will be around 10-15mph. Warmer air works in for the weekend with 80s expected.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Sunny skies stay in place today pushing temperatures into the 70s.

80s work in for the weekend with more humidity.

Storm chances hold off until next week.

We're waking up this morning with a bit of a chill in the air as temperatures have fallen into the 40s and 50s. Dry air worked in behind the storm system that brought us all the rain. That dry air allowed temperatures to cool, but will also combine with abundant sunshine to push temperatures back into the mid 70s this afternoon. Winds will be out of the northwest, but not near as strong as yesterday, reaching 10-15mph.

Thanks to overnight clear skies, we'll still have a chilly start to Friday, but south winds will pick up to 15mph drawing up warmer and more humid air. Highs will reach the 80s Friday and as south winds increase to 20-25mph, we'll see them reach the mid 80s Saturday and Sunday.

A powerful storm system will swing across to our north Monday. This looks to bring a round of severe weather to Oklahoma and North Texas, but we may be too south to see any big chances. Nevertheless, some storms may rumble in Tuesday morning from that.

The second storm system brings our storm chances for the second half of the week. Some of these may be strong to severe, but we're a ways out so we will just monitor it for now!

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather