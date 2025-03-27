CENTRAL TEXAS — Decent rain chances start Thursday with scattered showers possible, especially later in the day. Better rain chances arrive overnight into Friday.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Decent rain chances arrive today, especially in the evening.

Won't be an all-day soaker, but most will get some rain.

Totals look lower than originally forecast

Everything's quiet before the weekend.

Good morning! Grab the umbrella today, though things are quiet right now. We do expect scattered showers and some storms to try to develop later this afternoon and evening. Highs today will reach the low 70s with south breezes holding on. Shower activity should increase overnight into Saturday, especially east of I-35. No severe weather is expected.

The main storm system should pass to our southeast Friday, which is when I believe the best rain chances will arrive. Scattered showers will be around, especially during the first half of the day. Activity will clear out later in the evening into Saturday. Total rainfall amounts will likely stay below an inch, though some areas east of I-35 may see more than an inch. Areas to the west of I-35 will see minimal amounts.

Saturday looks warm with highs in the mid 80s! We may see another isolated storm chance late Sunday before a quieter start to next week.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather