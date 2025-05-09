Decent Mother's Day Weekend Ahead

25 EVENING WEATHER — Mother's Day Weekend looks rather nice. Saturday and Sunday should bring partly cloudy skies with lows in the 50s and highs in the upper 70s to near 80°. A disturbance to the east may throw an isolated shower or two across the eastern half of the area from time to time, but rain chances are only 20%.

Next week...summer returns! Monday looks nice with highs in the low to mid 80s, but we should see 90s for the rest of the week. In fact, we could be in the mid 90s Wednesday and Thursday. It appears the low 90s will continue into next weekend, so this will likely be our first stretch of some hotter weather as we approach the summer season. A few isolated storms might roll back into the picture as we head toward the next weekend, but right now we will keep those chances at 20-30%.

Have a great and safe Mother's Day Weekend!