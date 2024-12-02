December-like weather to kick off the work week

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid 60s today under mainly sunny skies. A light freeze is possible overnight in low-lying outlying areas.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Cool, December-like day on the way today

Clouds increase late Tuesday

Rain chances for the second half of the week.

Good morning! We're seeing a typical chill as you walk out the door this morning. With dry air in place, we will be able to shift into the mid 60s this afternoon. That's about on par with what we should see in early December. Expect another light freeze to be possible overnight, but it will favor low-lying and outlying areas.

Our next storm system approaches for the second half of the week. We will see rain chances as early as Wednesday, though I think the best chances will be found east of I-35. Models are still in high disagreement, but as the core of the system comes over Friday and Saturday I think that will bring our best local chances of rain. Some models have good beneficial rainfall totals, but it is too early right now. As the models come into more agreement, we will adjust our forecast. Stay tuned!

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather