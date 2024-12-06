Dealing with rain and cold for Saturday's holiday events

25 WEATHER — We have a lot of holiday events taking place outdoors across our area tomorrow. Unfortunately, the weather is not going to be very hospitable for those activities. Temperatures will remain in the 40s all day along, and in addition to the chilly weather, showers will be coming and going throughout the day. None of the rain should be heavy, but it is going to put a damper on things. If you are going to be attending any parades, make sure you are dressed for it.

Sunday will at least be a little warmer with highs in the 60s, but rain will still be passing through that day, especially in the morning. The good news is that Monday will be sunnier and a lot warmer with highs in the 70s. However, another cold front coming through on Tuesday will place us back in the 50s for the middle of the week. We'll have a good amount of sunshine around during that time.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather