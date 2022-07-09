Dangerous heat will peak over the weekend

25 WEATHER — An Excessive Heat Warning will continue for much of Central Texas tomorrow. Highs will be about 107° with a heat index above 110° during the afternoon. A weak cold front will slide in from the north during the afternoon, and the compression of air just ahead of the front could push temperatures to 108° or more in a few spots, if the timing is right. That front could also fire up a handful of storms, mainly north of Waco. A couple strong gusts may occur.

The front will have passed us on Sunday. The NWS has removed the Excessive Heat Warning for Sunday, but I still think temperatures and moisture behind the front will be high enough to push the heat index above 110° again. Monday will also be nearly as hot. By Wednesday, temperatures will be closer to 100° and there may even be a few showers and storms for the middle of the week.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist