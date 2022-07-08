Dangerous Heat: Central Texas under EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING

CENTRAL TEXAS — We have been hot most of this summer, but now we are going to be dealing with dangerous heat this weekend.

The National Weather Service has placed most of Central Texas under an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING.

Think of it as a Heat Advisory on steroids. This has only been issued about 5 times for our area since they were invented in the mid 2000s.

High temperatures will exceed 105 degrees through the weekend, with afternoon feel like temperatures exceeding 110 at times. This means heat stroke and heat exhaustion could set in quickly.

You need to limit your time outdoors in the heat of the day, stay hydrated, and if you do have to work in the heat of the day, be sure to take frequent breaks in the shade. Check on the sick and elderly and make sure they have a cool place to be this weekend.

There is a small chance of rain Saturday ahead of a cold front, but many will miss out. The cold front won't bring any cooler weather either, as highs will peak around 107 to 108 Saturday afternoon.

Dangerous heat sticks around through Monday, with an easing of the heat possible for the second part of the week as high pressure backs off. That could allow for some moisture to move in bringing small rain chances for the second half of the week. Stay tuned and stay cool!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather