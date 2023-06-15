Dangerous Heat Into Friday

25 WEATHER — There could be a couple of isolated storms this evening. If a storm can get going, severe weather would be likely. It appears anything will be isolated, but we will keep an eye on things.

Excessive heat is likely through Friday. We have seen heat index values in the 110°+ category Thursday, and we may do it again Friday. There will be a weak frontal boundary in the area Friday afternoon, so that may make it even hotter just ahead of it, and it may kick off one or two isolated storms. Storm chances are only 20%, but if one goes it would likely be severe.

It will remain hot for your Father's Day Weekend. Highs will range from 99-102° across the area with heat index values in the 105-110° range. A couple of isolated storms will once again be possible Saturday evening. Most of us probably won't see much, but if one storm goes, it would likely be severe.

The heat continues into next week with highs in the 98-101° range. Of course, the humidity will make it feel even hotter!

Take care of yourself in this heat. Stay hydrated and take frequent cooling breaks if you plan to be outdoors for an extended amount of time. If you feel like you are overheating, go into a cool place immediately!