Dangerous Heat and Humidity Friday

CENTRAL TEXAS — **EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT**

Today will be a hot one across Central Texas, and in some cases, could feature dangerous heat. We have already been in a hot and humid airmass, but now a cold front will approach, squeezing the airmass. That will lead to compressional warming along and ahead of the front, where temperatures will climb above 100°. With the humidity in place, we will see feel-like temperatures near, and even exceed 115° in spots. Try to limit time outside if possible. If you do have to be out in the heat of the day, take frequent breaks in the shade. We should all try to stay hydrated even if inside, as the heat can still take a toll on our bodies.

Watch for heat stroke and heat exhaustion symptoms like in the graphic below.

KXXV TV

Something to also watch will be as the cold front works south of Waco, there it could encounter enough energy to pop off an isolated storm. If anything can get going and sustain itself, it could produce hail up to the size of Golf balls and winds to 65mph. The greatest potential for this will be south of Highway 79.

Tomorrow looks hot as well, with highs in the upper 90s and near triple digits. Any out door plans need to feature heat precautions as well. We'll watch for isolated storms to potentially flare up in the afternoon, carrying hail and high winds. I think the greatest chance for this will lie west of I-35.

The heat rolls on into next week with highs near 100°. There are some signs the ridge will break down for the second half of next week which could bring small rain chances and highs back in the mid to upper 90s!

Stay cool, stay safe, and have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather