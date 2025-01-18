Dangerous cold sets in tonight

25 WEATHER — Clear skies will continue into tonight as northerly winds will persist, allowing temperatures to plunge all the way into the 20s. As if that wasn't cold enough, the winds of 15 to 25 mph will push overnight wind chills into the teens and even single digits. Those kinds of numbers will continue into the hours just after sunrise. As a result, a Cold Weather Advisory has been issued for all of the area until 9 AM Sunday. Bringing pets indoors will be a must!

Colder temperatures will continue into Monday with lows that morning in the teens, although at least the winds will be much lighter. Monday night is when some of the snow will begin to fall, and that should continue through much of Tuesday. These will in general be light amounts, and travel shouldn't become too worrisome. However, there may be some slightly higher amounts in the Brazos Valley. Areas down there may also see sleet mix in at times. Tomorrow we'll be ready to talk about actual accumulations.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather