Damp start to hump day, but warm afternoon ahead

CENTRAL TEXAS — A few showers or sprinkles will be possible in the morning, but clouds will try to break up this afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the low 80s. We are still watching weekend storm chances.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Some showers are possible this morning as moisture continues to increase.

Highs remain in the 80s

Still tracking weekend storm chances, though best chance for severe weather looks to miss north.

We're seeing moisture continue to increase as we start hump day. In some cases that will lead to some showers or sprinkles during the morning hours. By afternoon, we'll see some breaks in the clouds which should be enough to push us into the low 80s. Expect more of the same overnight with some morning sprinkles possible and 80s again by afternoon.

A complicated forecast set up will be in place this weekend. During the afternoon we will have the energy necessary for severe weather, but a stout cap should remain in place just above the surface. This means most of the storm activity will instead happen to our north. However, if storms are able to develop to our west and work in during the overnight and morning hours, they will have a higher chance of making it into our area. There is also the possibility some weak disturbances in the flow work over and help weaken our cap, but with the core of this storm system passing to our north, I think the best chances for severe weather will pass over North Texas and Oklahoma. Still, storms will be possible each day this weekend at some point, with the highest chances looking to be Friday and then also overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. As we get a better grip on the system with our higher resolution models, this forecast will adjust. Stay tuned!

It looks warm and muggy into next week with highs in the mid 80s!

Have a great Hump Day!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather