Critical wildfire danger continues tomorrow

25 WEATHER — A dryline has been slowly working its way from west to east across the region today, producing temperatures in the 90s for some. Behind the line, winds continue to be very gusty, and should remain so through sundown. Of course, this comes with critical fire danger for the whole area today. We also have a Reg Flag Warning in effect for all of the area tomorrow, as it will still be quite windy with low relative humidity.

Tonight, there may be some showers that will attempt to form, but because of how dry the surface air is, we may not see a single drop make it to the ground. Tomorrow will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid-70s. Thankfully the winds will be much lighter on Sunday. Several blustery days are coming up in the week ahead, and that may bring back high fire danger levels, depending on the relative humidity.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather