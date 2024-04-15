Couple of storm chances this week

25 WEATHER — It will be warm and humid this week as breezy south winds keep moisture in place. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s to near 70°. Thunderstorms in west Texas will likely die out before they get into our area, but we may see a few isolated showers and storms around as we head into Tuesday. Highs Tuesday afternoon should move on up to the mid 80s. Wednesday will bring mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s. The best chance of rain for the workweek looks to be Thursday afternoon and evening. A few strong storms look possible with highs in the upper 80s. A couple of isolated storms may linger into Friday with slightly cooler highs in the upper 70s as a cold front gets into Central Texas.

The placement of this cold front will be key for any severe weather chances this weekend. Right now it looks like showers and storms could become likely Saturday afternoon and evening. If the front races through, the severe threat will be lower. If it slows, then we may see a better chance of stronger storms and locally heavy rain. This will likely be ironed out over the next few days as new data becomes available. It will be cooler this weekend with highs in the mid 70s Saturday and the mid 60s Sunday behind the cold front.