Couple of low storm chances Saturday night and Sunday evening

25 EVENING WEATHER — Rain will taper off this evening, leaving us with partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight. Lows will be mild in the low to mid 60s. Saturday looks quiet as highs top out in the low to mid 80s Saturday afternoon.

A disturbance will pass across the far northern areas of Central Texas Saturday night. We may see a few isolated storms develop northwest of Waco up to DFW. There will be a strong cap, so it might be hard for storms to get going. If they do, large hail looks possible with any storm that develops. Lows Saturday night will be in the upper 60s.

Sunday looks like another day we will have to watch for a few storms for parts of the area. A cold front will move in late into the day and on into the evening hours. A few storms may try to get going east of I-35, but the highest chance of severe weather will be to our east. If we do indeed see a few storms, the threat for severe weather will be there once again. Large hail will be the primary threat. Highs Sunday will make it into the mid 80s.

The overall storm threat in our area is not all that high this weekend, but if a storm is able to get going in our region, severe weather appears it would be likely. Basically this is a low coverage, but potentially isolated high impact event wherever storms form with the potential for large to very large hail.

Other than that, have a great weekend!