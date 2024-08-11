Could we see heat advisories again soon?

25 WEATHER — Although no heat advisories were in place today, we did see a few locations with a heat index over 105°. This may be the case again tomorrow but only for a few spots. High temperatures for Monday will be in the upper-90s with partly cloudy skies. Only a couple clouds will be in the area on Tuesday as any rain will miss us to the south. As we go through the week, each day will become just a little bit hotter, leading to 100° for Wednesday.

The slow climb will continue, which means we may be as hot as 102° by Friday. I could certainly see some heat advisories coming back for the second half of the week. As this happens, it still appears that we are a long way away from any rain. Some data suggests that isolated thunderstorms could make it back by next Monday, but that would still be a week away.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather