'Copy and paste' weather for Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s later on this afternoon under mainly sunny skies. A cold front arrives Wednesday.

Expect a similar day to yesterday, with temperatures ending up a little cooler in the afternoon by a couple degrees.

A cold front arrives tomorrow afternoon, knocking highs down into the 70s for the second half of the week.

A stronger cold front arrives next week and brings a storm chance.

If you liked yesterday's forecast you'll really enjoy Tuesday as well! Highs will climb into the upper 70s this afternoon with abundant sunshine. About the only thing you'll see in the sky will be high clouds!

A cold front will approach Wednesday, but ahead of it, we will be able to get into the low to mid 80s. Behind the front, expect morning lows in the low to mid 40s with afternoon highs in the 70s for the rest of the week.

We will warm again this weekend pushing highs into the upper 70s and lower 80s. A potent storm system will arrive some time early next week bringing a few showers and storms. We'll also see a stout cold front with it as highs could fall into the 50s and 60s with morning lows maybe as low as the 30s by the middle to end of next week. Stay tuned!

