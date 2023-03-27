Cooler weather Tuesday/Wednesday

25 WEATHER — A cold front will move across Central Texas tonight. This could spark off a couple of storms here and there, but coverage is expected to be on the lower side. One or two storms could be strong with some small hail possible if they can get going in our area. Winds will increase out of the north tonight at 10-20mph with lows in the upper 40s to 50s.

It will be cooler Tuesday and Wednesday with highs expected to stay in the 60s. It will b e partly cloudy Tuesday, but we should see a slight chance of showers Wednesday under mostly cloudy skies.

A few more showers are possible Thursday with high warming into the mid 70s. Our next front arrives Friday with a chance for scattered showers and storms. A few storms could be strong, but the best dynamics for severe weather could stay just northeast of our area. Highs Friday will be in the upper 70s, and it will likely stay that way through the weekend.