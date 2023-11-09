Cooler weather through the weekend

25 WEATHER — A cold front continues to move south through Texas. We will see falling temperatures into the 50s tonight with rain chances across all of the area. The heaviest of rain should wrap up before sunrise Friday. We could still see drizzle and a few light showers Friday morning as temperatures slowly climb through the 50s. We should top out close to 60° Friday afternoon.

This weekend will bring another surge of moisture, especially across the southern parts of Central Texas Saturday. Highs will be around 60° once again. We should see a little more sunshine and drier conditions Sunday. This will allow highs to rise into the mid 60s.

Our next system may impact the area Monday and Tuesday. Right now rain amounts look to be light, but the clouds and rain will keep us in the 60s for highs.