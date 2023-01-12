Cooler Weather Through Saturday

25 WEATHER — A cold front has brought temperatures back to normal around here. This will last through Saturday, but another warm up is on the way early next week.

Tonight will be cool with lows in the low 30s. Sunny skies and lighter winds Friday will lead to a normal January day around here with highs in the upper 50s. Another chilly night is expected Friday night as we get close to freezing again. Then, here come the 60s Saturday under mostly sunny skies!

Clouds will filter into the area Sunday, but it looks dry. It will be warmer with gusty southerly winds in place. Highs should make it into the low 70s. We are looking at mid to upper 70s to kick off next week! Our next chance for a few showers and storms hopefully will arrive by the middle part of next week.