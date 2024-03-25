Cooler Tuesday And Wednesday

25 WEATHER — A cold front will sweep into Central Texas tonight. This will bring cooler air to the region Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the 60s with lows in the 40s. There will be a slight chance of showers and storms Wednesday evening, but those rain chances are only sitting at 20-30% for now.

We will start a nice warming trend Thursday into Easter Weekend. Highs Thursday will be in the low to mid 70s, the upper 70s to near 80° Friday, and in the low 80s Saturday and Easter Sunday. Right now there doesn't appear to be any significant threat of rain, so those Easter egg hunts look like they will be a go!

The warm spring weather will continue into Monday of next week. Our next storm system will arrive by Tuesday/Wednesday, and rain chances hopefully will go back up by then!