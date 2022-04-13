Cooler tonight with more sun tomorrow in Central Texas

25 WEATHER — After a warm day, we'll take a cooler turn tonight. Our lows will be rather chilly, in the mid-40s. The sunshine from this afternoon will continue into tomorrow with highs in the upper-70s to low-80s. Some clouds will return on Friday. Some model data is showing a few showers for Friday, but I think that is erroneous and I'm sticking with dry weather for now.

Mid to upper-80s will be possible for the weekend, and a few showers and storms may be present as well. Most of that should hold off until Sunday. I don't think we'll see numerous showers on Easter, but you'll want to keep an eye on the forecast just in case. A frontal boundary will be draped across the region on that day and it will play a large part in who sees rain and who does not. That front will pass through Sunday night. leaving us with highs in the 70s on Monday.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist