Watch
Weather

Actions

Cooler tonight with more sun tomorrow in Central Texas

Posted at 5:26 PM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 18:33:52-04

25 WEATHER — After a warm day, we'll take a cooler turn tonight. Our lows will be rather chilly, in the mid-40s. The sunshine from this afternoon will continue into tomorrow with highs in the upper-70s to low-80s. Some clouds will return on Friday. Some model data is showing a few showers for Friday, but I think that is erroneous and I'm sticking with dry weather for now.

Mid to upper-80s will be possible for the weekend, and a few showers and storms may be present as well. Most of that should hold off until Sunday. I don't think we'll see numerous showers on Easter, but you'll want to keep an eye on the forecast just in case. A frontal boundary will be draped across the region on that day and it will play a large part in who sees rain and who does not. That front will pass through Sunday night. leaving us with highs in the 70s on Monday.

Caleb Chevalier
KXXV Meteorologist

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019