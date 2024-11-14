Cooler Thursday on tap

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid 70s this afternoon under mainly sunny skies. Expect a warming trend into the weekend.

Thursday will be cooler, with highs in the mid 70s and plenty of sunshine.

Expect a warming trend into the weekend.

Next week brings a stronger cold front.

We're waking up to some chillier conditions here across Central Texas as lows have fallen into the low to mid 40s overnight. You'll shed the jacket this afternoon with highs getting into the mid 70s. Expect plenty of sunshine and light winds. Temperatures will fall quickly this evening once the sun goes down, thanks to the dry air in place. By morning, we may see some locations falling into the upper 30s.

Expect a warm-up into the weekend with numbers getting closer to 80. By Monday, we will see our next storm system getting closer to us with the potential for a few showers and storms Monday with the initial cold front. The big surge of cold air does look like it will come until we are behind that which could bring highs in the 50s and 60s! Models are in a bit more agreement today. We will see if that trend continues into tomorrow.

