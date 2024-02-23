Cooler than yesterday but still warm

25 WEATHER — While I don't expect today to be as warm as yesterday, we're still in for some nice weather with highs in the low-70s later today. Winds will be breeziest in eastern sections of our viewing area at 15 mph. We'll see sunshine all throughout the day and tomorrow as well. Highs will be in the mid-70s tomorrow, and things will be even warmer on Sunday with a high around 80°.

Monday will be the warmest day of the forecast period with highs in the mid-80s, so once again it will be feeling like mid-May. Some clouds will pass by to begin the week, and there may be a very isolated shower or storm in the area on Tuesday. Slightly better chances of storms will exist on Wednesday with the passage of a cold front, but activity will still be spotty. Behind the front, we'll return to more typical weather with highs in the 60s.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather