Cooler than normal to start the week

CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready for a chilly start to the Monday morning commute! Temperatures are kicking off in the 40s and 50s, so you'll need the jacket as you're walking out the door. The atmosphere is a little murky today with a stationary front draped across the area, so clouds will be stubborn and sunshine will be limited today. With the lack of sunshine, expect highs to only reach the mid 60s. There's a chance that as we add more humidity to the atmosphere later this evening, we could see a few showers.

Our stationary front gets a surge of warm air shoving it to the north tomorrow. That will leave us in a very warm and muggy airmass, which could serve as fuel for thunderstorms. While the lift in the atmosphere is questionable, if any storms can pop up and tap into this energy on Tuesday, they could be quite strong with hail to the size of limes, 60mph winds and even a few tornadoes possible. Any storms that form will have to be monitored closely.

Wednesday will be another tricky day forecast-wise. The atmosphere will likely reload by afternoon and evening, and a cold front will be approaching providing enough lift. The question will be how much activity we see. Wednesday could be a day where we have higher coverage of storms, but the overall threat is lower. Regardless, we will have to watch for strong to severe storms in the afternoon and evening, with more widespread showers and storms building in behind them. The rainy weather could continue into Thursday before drier air works in for the weekend!

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather