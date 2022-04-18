Cooler over the next couple of days

25 WEATHER — Any chances for thunderstorms will be coming to an end this evening. The severe threat will be staying to our southwest. Outdoor plans after dark should go on just fine. Tonight will be cool with lows in the 50s. We'll also get a break from the heat tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper-70s. The humidity will stay away as well. Monday morning could start out cloudy but we'll have plenty of sunshine by the afternoon.

Tuesday will be just as mild with partly cloudy skies. The humidity will return on Wednesday, which looks to be a more cloudy day. A brief shower or storm may occur on Wednesday as well. Things should generally stay dry through Thursday and Friday before more chances of showers and storms show up next weekend. High temperatures during that time will be in the mid-80s, but I wouldn't be surprised if our future forecasts raise those temperatures.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist