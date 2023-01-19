Cooler Friday And Saturday

25 WEATHER — Our next storm system will bring clouds and a slight chance of rain Friday and Saturday. We will clear out some Sunday and Monday, but our next better chance of rain arrives Tuesday.

Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly with lows in the 30s. We will see clouds rapidly increase Friday morning. This will lead to mostly cloudy skies Friday afternoon with highs in the low 50s. More 50s are expected Saturday along and east of I-35 where the clouds will hold on for most of the day. West of I-35, the clouds may break faster allowing highs to make it into the 60s Saturday afternoon. A few showers are possible Friday and Saturday, but rain amounts are expected to be very light.

Sunday and Monday look better as all of us see more sunshine and highs in the 60s. Our next chance of rain arrives Monday night into Tuesday. The models have come more in-line with a wetter scenario today, so hopefully we can get some decent rain in here by then! It will be a cold rain however with highs in the 40s.