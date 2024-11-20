Cooler for Wednesday!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid 60s today thanks to a cold front. A light freeze will be possible in outlying areas overnight.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Jacket weather around for Thursday.

Light freeze possible in spots tonight.

Warming up for the weekend.

Grab a jacket as you're heading out the door today! We'll see highs staying in the 60s with sunny skies thanks to this morning's cold front. As winds relax overnight, we will see a good setup for radiational cooling. That will allow lows to fall close to freezing in spots overnight. Bring in the pets and the plants to be on the safe side.

An upper-level ridge will set up for the weekend pushing our temperatures close to 80 again. Another cold front looks to be in the cards next week, but models disagree on the timing. Right now it looks like we could have a cooler Thanksgiving and Black Friday with some small rain chances. Stay tuned!

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather