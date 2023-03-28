Cooler for Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're waking up to a windier morning across Central Texas thanks to a reinforcing cold front that moved through. That will lead to a blustery day with northerly winds hanging around. This afternoon, temperatures will only climb to the mid 60s. We'll see stubborn clouds, but some peeks of sunshine will be possible through the afternoon. If we can clear the skies a bit, look west to see 5 planets in the sky!

Clouds increase tonight with another wave of moisture moving into the mid-levels of the atmosphere. There will be the potential for a few showers, but it will be falling into dry air, so coverage will be rather low. Some of these may be around for the morning commute.

South winds return Wednesday, which will draw up the moisture. Temperatures will still remain in the 60s, but overnight will be much muggier.

Warm and humid air will be in place Thursday with a couple of showers. An isolated storm can't be ruled out, but a strong cap will be in place.

Our best chance of storms arrives Friday with an incoming cold front. Some stronger to severe storms will be possible along it. Right now, the better dynamics look to pass to our north, but we will continue to monitor it. If storms turn severe Friday, the biggest threat looks to be high winds.

The weekend looks quiet behind this front, though some isolated storms will be possible Sunday.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather