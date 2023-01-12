Cooler for Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — January 2023 has started off incredibly warm, with the 3rd hottest start to January on record in Central Texas. That all changes today as a stout cold front works through the area early this morning. We'll see highs stay in the 50s and 60s behind the front, which will bring winds sustained around 20-25mph through the day, with gusts as high as 35 to 40mph. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for areas northwest of Waco, though we will all see the windy conditions. Tie down loose patio furniture and have both hands on the wheel if you're out there driving. In addition to the wind, dry air will lead to a high fire danger. Don't burn anything.

As winds relax later on tonight, a light freeze will be possible across low-lying and rural areas of Central Texas. While this won't be a pipe-busting freeze, be sure to bring in the pets and the plants. Saturday morning will also feature the potential for a light freeze.

Temperate weather continues into the weekend with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s. As we head into next week we will climb into the 70s for MLK day. A disturbance will move across bringing a small chance of showers east of I-35. The rest of us will have to wait until a stronger disturbance arrives on Wednesday, which could be our best chance of rain in quite a while. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

