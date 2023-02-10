Cooler for Friday in Central Texas & the Brazos Valley

CENTRAL TEXAS — Things have started off pretty chilly here across Central Texas with temperatures in the 40s and blustery north winds. Despite sunshine, it won't get very warm this afternoon. Highs will hang around in the upper 40s and lower 50s. North winds will be on the menu, hovering at 15-25mph with gusts to 30mph.

As winds relax tonight, we'll see a light freeze set up across the area. While this won't be a pipe-busting one, you will need to bring in the pets and the plants. Another freeze will be possible Sunday morning before south winds bring in warmer air.

Expect a warm-up to kick off the work week. Highs will near the 70s with our next storm system working in. Rain chances will be pretty high on Valentine's day thanks to it. Most activity looks to be clearing out by the evening, so dates may be alright. We'll keep you posted.

Highs could reach the upper 70s next Wednesday ahead of our next cold front which will bring temperatures back down into the 50s for the rest of next week.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

