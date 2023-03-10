Cooler day on Friday before a warmer Saturday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Last night brought some loud thunderstorms to parts of Central Texas, with hail reported to the west of Waco. Thankfully those have cleared out before the morning commute, though some leftover showers will remain possible through lunch. Things will be dry this afternoon, but clouds will remain stubborn. With the clouds around, highs should remain in the 60s, below where they should be this time of year.

Overnight, south winds bring back clouds and humidity. Expect a cloudy start to Saturday, but southwesterly winds will push much of those clouds out by afternoon. Since southwesterly winds blow down the terrain, we will see much warmer temperatures work in. Highs will reach the mid 80s in Waco-Temple-Killeen with upper 80s and even low 90s possible out west.

Another cold front arrives Sunday morning bringing small rain chances. Northerly winds will push cooler air in place for Sunday keeping highs in the 60s. A few cooler days will be around for the first part of next week, but 70s return by the middle of the week.

There are signs a stronger cold front will arrive in time for next weekend. This could bring the potential for a frost or even possibly a freeze in spots as we kick off next weekend. We'll be tracking it for you!

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather