Cooler And Breezy This Weekend

25 WEATHER — Friday was a breezy and warm day, but things will change as we head into the weekend. Tonight will be mild with lows in the 50s and 60s. The cold front will start to slice into Central Texas by late morning Saturday. Ahead of the front, highs will be in the 60s and 70s. Once we get into the late afternoon and evening hours, temperatures will quickly fall into the 50s and 40s with gusty northwest winds over 30mph at times. A couple of showers and isolated storms will be possible close to the I-45 corridor and down in the Brazos Valley. Right now it appears most of the activity however will likely be east of our area. Sunday will start off chilly with temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s. We should rebound into the upper 50s Sunday afternoon with plenty of sunshine across the region.

Next week will start off nice as highs climb into the mid 60s Monday and Tuesday. Sunshine Monday will give way to increasing clouds Tuesday as our next storm system approaches Texas. This may bring a cloudy day Wednesday and a few showers Thursday into Friday. Highs will fall from the 60s into the 50s by the end of next week.

Have a great weekend!