Cooler air arrives Thursday

25 WEATHER — The spring-like weather of the past few days will be going away Thursday. Tonight will bring increasing clouds with lows in the upper 60s to near 70°. Those temperatures are expected to be the highs for our Thursday. We should see falling temperatures by late morning into the afternoon hours as a cold front blows through the area. We will tumble through the 60s into the 50s by late afternoon with a brisk north wind. At the same time rain chances will increase across the area. It will start off spotty Thursday morning, but it should become more widespread Thursday afternoon and evening. We aren't expecting severe weather with this activity, but some thunder is possible from time to time.

Rain chances will continue Thursday night into Friday morning. We should see a general decrease in rain activity Friday afternoon. Spotty showers will still be possible here and there with highs only reaching the upper 50s to near 60°.

Most of the rain activity this weekend should mainly stay south of our area Saturday and Sunday, but some isolated showers may creep in from the south from time to time. It will feel a lot more like fall Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 60s.