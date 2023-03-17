Cool Weekend Ahead

25 WEATHER — The storms are gone and the weekend is here! It will be a cool March weekend though with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s both Saturday and Sunday. We may see some temperatures close to freezing, especially north of Waco/Temple/Killeen during the morning hours as well. If you happen to hit freezing at your location, it will be a light freeze, so we aren't expecting a killing freeze at this time.

The models are split on what to do with Monday. Some have passing clouds and mild temperatures, while others have a couple of showers in the area with cooler temperatures. Right now we will keep temperatures in the 50s for another cool day.

A big warm up is expected Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s. It keeps getting warmer with highs around 80° Wednesday and Thursday. Our next chance of showers and storms will also arrive late Thursday into Friday.

Have a great weekend!