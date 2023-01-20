Cool Weekend

25 WEATHER — A weak storm system will continue to throw clouds over Central Texas through Saturday. A few showers are possible here and there, but most folks won't see too much. Lows tonight will be in the 40s. Highs Saturday afternoon will all depend on where you are in the area. We should see some clearing west of I-35 Saturday afternoon, so highs will be in the 60s there. We should see upper 50s near I-35 and upper 40s and low 50s where the clouds hold on east of I-35. Sunday looks nice and mild with highs around 60°.

We are tracking a stronger storm system as we head into next week. Monday looks quiet with highs in the low 60s. Tuesday appears to be the day when we will see our best chance of rain in awhile around here. It will likely start Tuesday morning and last through most of the day. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s with gusty northwest winds coming in Tuesday afternoon. If you have plans to head north into Oklahoma or the Texas Panhandle Tuesday, heavy snow could greet you, so be aware of that potential!

We should see things quickly quiet down Wednesday through Friday with highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Have a great weekend!