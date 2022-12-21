Cool Wednesday ahead of Thursday's Arctic Blast

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're waking up this morning to some fog across the area. Give yourself some extra time on the morning commute in case you come across some. Finish your final preparations for tomorrow during the day today.

An arctic air mass will arrive Thursday morning with falling temperatures all day Thursday. We should make it down into the teens and 20s areawide Thursday evening. North winds behind the front will be in the 25-35mph range with gusts of 40-50mph possible. Wind chills will fall into the 5 to -5° range. Frostbite will be possible, so be sure to wear may layers so you don't have exposed skin, if you are going to be out in the elements.

Temperatures will finally warm above freezing during the day Christmas Eve. We'll start a warm-up that takes us into the 70s later on next week.

Stay warm!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather

