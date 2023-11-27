Cool Weather Through Wednesday

25 WEATHER — We are still going to be chilly tonight, but clouds will keep us a bit warmer in the upper 30s Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon will bring decreasing clouds and highs in the upper 50s to near 60°. Clouds will start to move back in Wednesday afternoon with nice highs in the low 60s.

Our next storm system will be a quick mover as it rolls across northwest Texas during the day Thursday. This will drag a Pacific cold front through Central Texas during the day. Right now it appears the heaviest rain will occur in east Texas, but some rain and storm chances will still be possible in our area. A few stronger storms are possible, but the quick movement of the system will limit the quality of moisture into our area. Gusty winds and some hail potential is possible in the strongest storms, but that appears that will be isolated as of now. We will continue to monitor this system for any changes as we get closer. If this system were to move farther south and slow down, we would have a higher potential for strong to severe storms in our area.

We should clear out Friday behind our system with highs in the upper 50s.