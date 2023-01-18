Cool Weather Into The Weekend

25 WEATHER — After some days of above normal temperatures and record highs, it appears we are headed back to normal or below normal temperatures over the next ten days.

Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly with lows in the upper 30s. Thursday will be mild under mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s. We should cool off a bit more Friday as more clouds roll into the area. Highs that afternoon will be around 60°.

The weekend isn't looking bad, but Saturday will be mostly cloudy with drizzle and light showers from time to time. Highs will mainly be in the 50s with light winds. Sunday should be better as the clouds move out. Highs will recover to around 60°.

Next week we will continue the trend of cooler weather. Highs will be in the low 60s Monday, but clouds and showers should lower us again next Tuesday into the 40s and 50s. It will recover a bit Wednesday and Thursday, but another cold front is expected late next week.